Nato heads of government pose for a family photo at the summit venue in Watford, outside London. Photo: AFP
Nato leaders seek show of unity as alliance meets amid bitter disputes and division
- Nato has kicked off a tense summit, with its 70th anniversary overshadowed by rows over funding and future strategy
- Europe and Canada will increase defence spending, a key demand from US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (right) meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump lashes out at allies before Nato summit, singling out Emmanuel Macron’s ‘nasty’ comments
- US president demanded that Europe pay more for defence and make concessions to US interests on trade
- Divisions have opened elsewhere ahead of Nato’s 70th anniversary, with Turkey vowing to oppose Nato plans to defend Baltic countries
