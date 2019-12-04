Channels

Nato heads of government pose for a family photo at the summit venue in Watford, outside London. Photo: AFP
Europe

Nato leaders seek show of unity as alliance meets amid bitter disputes and division

  • Nato has kicked off a tense summit, with its 70th anniversary overshadowed by rows over funding and future strategy
  • Europe and Canada will increase defence spending, a key demand from US President Donald Trump
Topic |   Nato
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:20pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Nato heads of government pose for a family photo at the summit venue in Watford, outside London. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump (right) meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump lashes out at allies before Nato summit, singling out Emmanuel Macron's 'nasty' comments

  • US president demanded that Europe pay more for defence and make concessions to US interests on trade
  • Divisions have opened elsewhere ahead of Nato's 70th anniversary, with Turkey vowing to oppose Nato plans to defend Baltic countries
Topic |   Nato
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:13am, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
