Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to change a wheel on a Formula One car during his visit to Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Britain could restrict Huawei from 5G networks, Boris Johnson hints
- Security is vital, prime minister says, citing ability to cooperate with Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners
- New Zealand, Australia and US have effectively banned the Chinese telecoms firm, while Canada and Britain have not followed suit so far
Topic | Huawei
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to change a wheel on a Formula One car during his visit to Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
US to tap US$60 billion war chest in boon for Huawei and ZTE rivals
- The new International Development Finance Corporation will use funds to help developing countries and businesses buy equipment from other companies
- DFC chief executive Adam Boehler says US is ‘very focused’ on ensuring there are viable alternatives to Chinese telecoms firms
Topic | Huawei
A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP