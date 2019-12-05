Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to change a wheel on a Formula One car during his visit to Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Britain could restrict Huawei from 5G networks, Boris Johnson hints

  • Security is vital, prime minister says, citing ability to cooperate with Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners
  • New Zealand, Australia and US have effectively banned the Chinese telecoms firm, while Canada and Britain have not followed suit so far
Topic |   Huawei
Updated: 1:47am, 5 Dec, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to change a wheel on a Formula One car during his visit to Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US to tap US$60 billion war chest in boon for Huawei and ZTE rivals

  • The new International Development Finance Corporation will use funds to help developing countries and businesses buy equipment from other companies
  • DFC chief executive Adam Boehler says US is ‘very focused’ on ensuring there are viable alternatives to Chinese telecoms firms
Topic |   Huawei
Updated: 5:51am, 4 Dec, 2019

A man uses his smartphone as he stands near a Huawei logo at the PT Expo in Beijing in October. Photo: AP
