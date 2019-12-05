A dish with “naturally fatty” foie gras, made from geese fed with bacteria to stimulate the fattening of the liver, seen at Solides restaurant in Toulouse, France on November 29. Photo: Reuters
‘Naturally fatty’ foie gras cooked up by French scientists
- French scientists developed an alternative version that uses bacteria – ingested by the goose as a serum – to stimulate a natural build-up of fat
Topic | Food and agriculture
A dish with “naturally fatty” foie gras, made from geese fed with bacteria to stimulate the fattening of the liver, seen at Solides restaurant in Toulouse, France on November 29. Photo: Reuters
Top chefs pick their favourite restaurants from around the world.
Top chefs reveal their 16 favourite restaurant cities – and one has only recently opened its borders to tourists
From Melbourne to Buenos Aires to Riyadh, we asked top chefs to list their favourite restaurant picks from around the globe
Topic | Food and Drinks
Top chefs pick their favourite restaurants from around the world.