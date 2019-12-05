Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chamonix, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy. Russian agents reportedly stayed here to carry out operations in Europe. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

Have Russian spies used French alps as a ‘rear base’ for secret missions?

  • Le Monde report about spies in France came as Germany linked Russian agents to assassination in Berlin
Topic |   Espionage
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:54am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chamonix, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy. Russian agents reportedly stayed here to carry out operations in Europe. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.