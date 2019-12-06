Channels

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva (right) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attend a joint press conference in Lisbon on Thursday. Photo: Ron Przysucha/US Department of State via dpa
Europe

Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network

  • Chinese companies will not be excluded from supplying technology, officials tell US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva says bids from 5G operators will be assessed in light of strict Portuguese and EU regulations
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:36am, 6 Dec, 2019

A selfie posted on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Twitter account showing him with television presenters Phillip Schofield (left) and Holly Willoughby on Thursday. Photo: Twitter via AP
United States & Canada

Boris Johnson uses Huawei phone for selfie after hinting at UK ban

  • After TV interview, British PM posed with anchors holding what appeared to be P20 Pro in shimmering Twilight colour scheme
  • Johnson had said at Nato summit Britain could follow international security allies by restricting Chinese telecoms firm’s products from 5G networks
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:30am, 6 Dec, 2019

