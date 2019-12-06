Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Strike brings France to standstill as hundreds of thousands march in protest

  • Police fire tear gas as demonstrations halt trains, ground flights and shut down Eiffel Tower
  • Protest against pension reform presents biggest challenge to Macron since eruption of yellow vest movement
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:38am, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Europe

France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’

  • French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
  • Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:36am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.