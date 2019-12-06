A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Strike brings France to standstill as hundreds of thousands march in protest
- Police fire tear gas as demonstrations halt trains, ground flights and shut down Eiffel Tower
- Protest against pension reform presents biggest challenge to Macron since eruption of yellow vest movement
Topic | France
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’
- French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
- Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
