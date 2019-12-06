Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jeremy Corbyn has said little about his foreign policy plans should he win the December 12 general election. Photo: Xinhua
World /  Europe

In the UK, how would a Jeremy Corbyn government engage China and the Hong Kong protests?

  • The Labour leader and prime ministerial candidate is under pressure to take a clearer line on human rights issues involving Beijing
  • But any criticism is expected to remain muted to maximise the possibility of securing a long-term free trade deal with China
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 11:37pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeremy Corbyn has said little about his foreign policy plans should he win the December 12 general election. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof

  • Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
  • He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.