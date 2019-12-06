Jeremy Corbyn has said little about his foreign policy plans should he win the December 12 general election. Photo: Xinhua
In the UK, how would a Jeremy Corbyn government engage China and the Hong Kong protests?
- The Labour leader and prime ministerial candidate is under pressure to take a clearer line on human rights issues involving Beijing
- But any criticism is expected to remain muted to maximise the possibility of securing a long-term free trade deal with China
Topic | Britain
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof
- Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
- He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
Topic | Britain
