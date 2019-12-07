Jonty Bravery said he carried out the act because he wanted to be on the television news. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AFP
Teen who threw boy from London Tate Modern platform admits attempted murder, saying he wanted to be on TV
- Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at time of incident, will be sentenced in February
- Six-year-old victim survived fall, but suffered head injury and number of fractured bones and has not completely recovered
Topic | Britain
