Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alexandra Hall Hall was Brexit Counsellor in the British embassy in Washington since 2018﻿. Photo: gov.uk
World /  Europe

Top UK diplomat Alexandra Hall Hall quits over Brexit, saying she will not ‘peddle half-truths’

  • Brexit Counsellor at British embassy in Washington slams government she ‘does not trust’ in resignation letter, saying her position had become ‘unbearable’
  • Diplomat felt she had to deliver messages that were ‘neither fully honest nor politically impartial’ when explaining UK’s approach to Brexit to US politicians
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:38am, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alexandra Hall Hall was Brexit Counsellor in the British embassy in Washington since 2018﻿. Photo: gov.uk
READ FULL ARTICLE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the Conservative party manifesto. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his manifesto for Brexit Britain ahead of crucial December election

  • The main plank of the Conservative manifesto is the Brexit deal Johnson negotiated with Brussels in October
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:07am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the Conservative party manifesto. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.