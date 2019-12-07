Alexandra Hall Hall was Brexit Counsellor in the British embassy in Washington since 2018. Photo: gov.uk
Top UK diplomat Alexandra Hall Hall quits over Brexit, saying she will not ‘peddle half-truths’
- Brexit Counsellor at British embassy in Washington slams government she ‘does not trust’ in resignation letter, saying her position had become ‘unbearable’
- Diplomat felt she had to deliver messages that were ‘neither fully honest nor politically impartial’ when explaining UK’s approach to Brexit to US politicians
Topic | Brexit
Alexandra Hall Hall was Brexit Counsellor in the British embassy in Washington since 2018. Photo: gov.uk
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the Conservative party manifesto. Photo: EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his manifesto for Brexit Britain ahead of crucial December election
- The main plank of the Conservative manifesto is the Brexit deal Johnson negotiated with Brussels in October
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the Conservative party manifesto. Photo: EPA-EFE