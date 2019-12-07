Demonstrators walk past the city hall in Madrid during a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis. Photo: AFP
COP25 summit: fossil fuel groups accused of trying to influence climate talks
- Environmental groups have raised concerns that oil and gas groups paid massive sponsorships and sent lobbyists to the talks
- But the UN’s climate change secretary says all groups need to be involved in the transition away from fossil fuels
Topic | Climate change
Demonstrators walk past the city hall in Madrid during a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis. Photo: AFP