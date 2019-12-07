Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

France faces weekend travel chaos as strikes over pension reform, fuel tax continue

  • Truck drivers have blocked motorways and trains are stationary, while yellow vest protesters are planning a demonstration
  • There is widespread anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national retirement system
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:09pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  Europe

France faces another day of transport chaos as strike over pension reforms continues

  • Police fire tear gas as demonstrations halt trains, ground flights and shut down Eiffel Tower
  • Protest against pension reform presents biggest challenge to Macron since eruption of yellow vest movement
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:48pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.