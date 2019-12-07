Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
France faces weekend travel chaos as strikes over pension reform, fuel tax continue
- Truck drivers have blocked motorways and trains are stationary, while yellow vest protesters are planning a demonstration
- There is widespread anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national retirement system
Topic | France
Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
France faces another day of transport chaos as strike over pension reforms continues
- Police fire tear gas as demonstrations halt trains, ground flights and shut down Eiffel Tower
- Protest against pension reform presents biggest challenge to Macron since eruption of yellow vest movement
Topic | France
A demonstrator raises a fist while protesting during a national strike in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg