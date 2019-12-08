Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Willy Bardon (L) arrives at the courthouse of Amiens. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

French murder suspect awakes from coma after swallowing poison in courthouse

  • Willy Bardon was on trial over the murder of Elodie Kulik in 2002
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:19am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Willy Bardon (L) arrives at the courthouse of Amiens. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jonty Bravery said he carried out the act because he wanted to be on the television news. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AFP
World /  Europe

Teen who threw boy from London Tate Modern platform admits attempted murder, saying he wanted to be on TV

  • Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at time of incident, will be sentenced in February
  • Six-year-old victim survived fall, but suffered head injury and number of fractured bones and has not completely recovered
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:19pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jonty Bravery said he carried out the act because he wanted to be on the television news. Photo: Metropolitan Police via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.