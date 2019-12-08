Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to save a shot during a warm up before a girls football match while on the campaign trail in Cheadle Hulme, northwest England. Photo: Agence France-Presse
World /  Europe

Britain’s election is getting nasty

  • The fear for candidates’ safety is a reminder of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a gun-and knife-wielding neo-Nazi sympathiser in 2016
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:24pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to save a shot during a warm up before a girls football match while on the campaign trail in Cheadle Hulme, northwest England. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Catherine Cui is a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party: ‘I love both Farage and [Donald] Trump very much’. Photo: Hilary Clarke
World /  Europe

The British Chinese running in the 2019 UK general election

  • Nine candidates have been selected by the main parties, two less than the UK election in 2015
  • Among them is Alan Mak, who made history as the first Chinese elected to the UK parliament
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 10:15am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Catherine Cui is a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party: ‘I love both Farage and [Donald] Trump very much’. Photo: Hilary Clarke
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.