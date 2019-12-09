Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

French officials meet to discuss pension reforms on fourth day of major transport strike

  • Strike action began on Thursday, with some 800,000 people taking to the streets on the first day alone
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:45am, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

France faces weekend travel chaos as strikes over pension reform, fuel tax continue

  • Truck drivers have blocked motorways and trains are stationary, while yellow vest protesters are planning a demonstration
  • There is widespread anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national retirement system
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:09pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.