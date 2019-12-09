Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris. Photo: AFP
French officials meet to discuss pension reforms on fourth day of major transport strike
- Strike action began on Thursday, with some 800,000 people taking to the streets on the first day alone
Trucks block the A63 highway during a national strike over a planned rise of fuel taxes for haulage companies, joining another strike over pension reforms. Photo: AFP
France faces weekend travel chaos as strikes over pension reform, fuel tax continue
- Truck drivers have blocked motorways and trains are stationary, while yellow vest protesters are planning a demonstration
- There is widespread anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national retirement system
