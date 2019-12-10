Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign visit to Fergusons Transport in the town of Washington in Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Boris Johnson under fire after grabbing reporter’s phone when shown photo of sick boy in run-up to UK general election

  • Journalist was trying to get British PM’s response on four-year-old who had to be treated on hospital floor because there were no beds available
  • Along with Brexit, future of British health service has become prominent campaign issue as general election looms
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:45am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign visit to Fergusons Transport in the town of Washington in Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof

  • Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
  • He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.