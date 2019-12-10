Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign visit to Fergusons Transport in the town of Washington in Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson under fire after grabbing reporter’s phone when shown photo of sick boy in run-up to UK general election
- Journalist was trying to get British PM’s response on four-year-old who had to be treated on hospital floor because there were no beds available
- Along with Brexit, future of British health service has become prominent campaign issue as general election looms
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof
- Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
- He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
