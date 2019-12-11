Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61

“Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them.”

Fellow band member and guitarist Per Gessle bade his long-term friend farewell in a heartfelt statement, saying: “Things will never be the same.

“Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours,” Gessle said.

“You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years.”

Born in the southern Swedish village of Ossjo, Fredriksson kick-started her career in the nearby city of Halmstad where she met Gessle in the 1980s.

The pair formed Roxette in 1986 and went on to sell more than 80 million albums worldwide.

After achieving national success with the release of their first album, they made their international breakthrough in 1989 with catchy pop song The Look.

The song shot to number one on the US Billboard that same year and would later be followed by Joyride, Listen To Your Heart and It Must Have Been Love.

The heartbreak ballad was used in the soundtrack of Hollywood romcom Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

The aggressive treatment for her brain tumour forced Fredriksson to take a break but by 2009, Roxette were back on tour and in the recording studio.

“The unlikely second coming of Roxette resulted in several new albums, and tours that again put the duo in front of screaming, smiling and crying crowds all over the world,” Dimberg Jernberg Management said.