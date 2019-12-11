Nine-year-old Laurent Simons at the University of Technology in Eindhoven in the Netherlands in November. Photo: Reuters
Belgian boy genius Laurent Simons, 9, drops out of university
- Father, who wanted him to graduate before his 10th birthday, blames school for delaying end date for son’s electrical engineering degree
- Original timetable meant Laurent would have become world’s youngest graduate by completing three-year course in 10 months
