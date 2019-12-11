UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerges from the cab of the ‘Brexit’ digger during a campaign stop in Staffordshire. Photo: DPA
Boris Johnson resorts to publicity stunt as UK election becomes ‘tight fight’

  • Boris Johnson hopes to secure a majority government that would allow him to take Britain out of the European Union on January 31
  • But a new YouGov poll, which correctly forecast Theresa May’s 2017 upset, showed election outcome could be hanging in the balance
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 4:34pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a campaign visit to Fergusons Transport in the town of Washington in Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson under fire after grabbing reporter’s phone when shown photo of sick boy in run-up to UK general election

  • Journalist was trying to get British PM’s response on four-year-old who had to be treated on hospital floor because there were no beds available
  • Along with Brexit, future of British health service has become prominent campaign issue as general election looms
Reuters

Updated: 4:45am, 10 Dec, 2019

