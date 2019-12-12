Police cars parked in front of houses in Aalborg during the anti-terror operation. Photo: AFP
Danish police arrest 20 suspected Islamist terrorists in series of raids across the country

  • Those detained had tried to obtain explosives and firearms and were thought to be plotting an attack, security officials say
  • Denmark has not seen a militant attack since 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded
Updated: 2:08am, 12 Dec, 2019

