Tens of thousands of polling stations were opened for Britain’s general election. Photo: Reuters
UK election 2019: when will we know the results?
- Here is a list of some key election results to watch for and when they are expected
Topic | Britain
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerges from the cab of the ‘Brexit’ digger during a campaign stop in Staffordshire. Photo: DPA
Boris Johnson resorts to publicity stunt as UK election becomes ‘tight fight’
- Boris Johnson hopes to secure a majority government that would allow him to take Britain out of the European Union on January 31
- But a new YouGov poll, which correctly forecast Theresa May’s 2017 upset, showed election outcome could be hanging in the balance
