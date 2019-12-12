Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with his dog as he leaves from a polling station in London. Photo: AFP
UK election: Britain votes as Brexit hangs in the balance
- The PM fought the election under the slogan of ‘Get Brexit Done’, promising to end the deadlock
- His main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, promised higher public spending and another referendum on Brexit
Tens of thousands of polling stations were opened for Britain’s general election. Photo: Reuters
UK election 2019: when will we know the results?
- Here is a list of some key election results to watch for and when they are expected
