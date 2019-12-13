German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Angela Merkel faces revolt over Huawei as German lawmakers seek full ban
- New bill in parliament seeks to allow exclusion of ‘untrustworthy’ 5G equipment vendors from all networks
- Move goes beyond previous calls to ban Chinese telecoms firm from sensitive core network alone
A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei wins deal to help build Telefonica’s 5G network in Germany, subject to approvals
- Telefonica Deutschland, which operates Germany’s second-largest wireless network, picked Huawei and Finland’s Nokia to supply its 5G network upgrade
- The deal is subject to the firms being certified by German authorities
