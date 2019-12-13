German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
World /  Europe

Angela Merkel faces revolt over Huawei as German lawmakers seek full ban

  • New bill in parliament seeks to allow exclusion of ‘untrustworthy’ 5G equipment vendors from all networks
  • Move goes beyond previous calls to ban Chinese telecoms firm from sensitive core network alone
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:06am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei wins deal to help build Telefonica’s 5G network in Germany, subject to approvals

  • Telefonica Deutschland, which operates Germany’s second-largest wireless network, picked Huawei and Finland’s Nokia to supply its 5G network upgrade
  • The deal is subject to the firms being certified by German authorities
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.