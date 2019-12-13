Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
UK election: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives secure majority in parliament, reports say
- After nearly four years of Brexit debate, a majority will allow Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc
- However, he now faces the task of negotiating a trade agreement with the EU and another trade deal with US President Donald Trump
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning his north London electoral seat. Photo: Reuters
UK election: Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader running out after ‘disappointing night’
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party appears poised to claim a significant majority, leaving Labour to confront questions about its future
- Corbyn, an avowed socialist, shifted Labour away from the centre ground that underpinned three Labour majority governments led by Tony Blair
Topic | Britain
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning his north London electoral seat. Photo: Reuters