Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Could Boris Johnson’s election victory spell end of the United Kingdom?

  • Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
  • In Northern Ireland, pressure is also likely to grow for a referendum on unity with the Republic of Ireland
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:11pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning his north London electoral seat. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

UK election: Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader running out after ‘disappointing night’

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party appears poised to claim a significant majority, leaving Labour to confront questions about its future
  • Corbyn, an avowed socialist, shifted Labour away from the centre ground that underpinned three Labour majority governments led by Tony Blair
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:32pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning his north London electoral seat. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.