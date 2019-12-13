Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: AFP
Could Boris Johnson’s election victory spell end of the United Kingdom?
- Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
- In Northern Ireland, pressure is also likely to grow for a referendum on unity with the Republic of Ireland
Topic | Britain
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning his north London electoral seat. Photo: Reuters
UK election: Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader running out after ‘disappointing night’
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party appears poised to claim a significant majority, leaving Labour to confront questions about its future
- Corbyn, an avowed socialist, shifted Labour away from the centre ground that underpinned three Labour majority governments led by Tony Blair
