Rescue workers from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief work at a damaged apartment building. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

One dead, around 15 injured after suspected gas explosion in German town

  • Emergency responders found several liquid gas bottles and heating devices that use gas in the flat, as well as ammunition
Germany
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 10:46pm, 13 Dec, 2019

A fire engine in an alleyway, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access, in New Delhi. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

At least 43 killed as fire rips through Delhi factory while workers slept

  • About 60 people, including casualties, were taken out of the buildings, police said
  • Many of the men in the factory were migrant workers from the impoverished border state of Bihar in eastern India, relatives said
India
SCMP

Associated Press  

Kyodo  

Updated: 2:12pm, 10 Dec, 2019

