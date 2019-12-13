Rescue workers from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief work at a damaged apartment building. Photo: AFP
One dead, around 15 injured after suspected gas explosion in German town
- Emergency responders found several liquid gas bottles and heating devices that use gas in the flat, as well as ammunition
Topic | Germany
A fire engine in an alleyway, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access, in New Delhi. Photo: AP
At least 43 killed as fire rips through Delhi factory while workers slept
- About 60 people, including casualties, were taken out of the buildings, police said
- Many of the men in the factory were migrant workers from the impoverished border state of Bihar in eastern India, relatives said
Topic | India
