European Council President Charles Michel, centre, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: AP Photo
EU leaders prepare for post-Brexit trade talks after Boris Johnson’s election win

  • Leaders warned that it would be hard to secure a deal on the future relationship in the 11-month window envisaged by Johnson
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 12:38am, 14 Dec, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted by staff as he arrives back at Downing Street. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK election: jubilant Boris Johnson shatters expectations with thumping victory

  • Boris Johnson’s decisive election victory puts the UK on course to leave the European Union next month
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 11:49pm, 13 Dec, 2019

