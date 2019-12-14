Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany caught in the middle as Hong Kong protests linked to Libya war in UN spat
- China retaliates by denying Berlin credit for its role in mediation efforts in Libya after foreign minister met with activist Joshua Wong
- The words ‘Berlin process’ were chopped from the text of a Security Council statement on Libya at Beijing’s insistence, diplomats said
Topic | Germany
