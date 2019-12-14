Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Germany caught in the middle as Hong Kong protests linked to Libya war in UN spat

  • China retaliates by denying Berlin credit for its role in mediation efforts in Libya after foreign minister met with activist Joshua Wong
  • The words ‘Berlin process’ were chopped from the text of a Security Council statement on Libya at Beijing’s insistence, diplomats said
Topic |   Germany
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:57pm, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.