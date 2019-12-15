Commuters wait to take a train at Gare du Nord railway station during the strike. Photo: Reuters
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues for tenth day
- The industrial action is designed to get the French government to scrap a pension revamp
Passengers stand inside the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris. Photo: AFP
French officials meet to discuss pension reforms on fourth day of major transport strike
- Strike action began on Thursday, with some 800,000 people taking to the streets on the first day alone
