World /  Europe

UN climate talks face failure as all-night negotiations unravel

  • Diplomats found fault in a draft agreement put forward by host Chile in a botched attempt to strike common ground
Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:20am, 15 Dec, 2019

Activists from international climate action group Extinction Rebellion. Photo: AFP
The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

COP25 summit: Expected to be cooling influence at UN climate conference, China instead lets Brazil heat up

  • Joining Brasilia in threat to block agreement on carbon markets, Beijing disappoints western climate diplomats and negotiators
  • ‘Brazil’s stance is very strong and it has put up a very defensive approach,’ a Chinese delegate says. ‘It is a headache even for us’
Climate change
SCMP

Albert Han  

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:55pm, 13 Dec, 2019

The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
