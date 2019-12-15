Activists from international climate action group Extinction Rebellion. Photo: AFP
UN climate talks face failure as all-night negotiations unravel
- Diplomats found fault in a draft agreement put forward by host Chile in a botched attempt to strike common ground
The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
COP25 summit: Expected to be cooling influence at UN climate conference, China instead lets Brazil heat up
- Joining Brasilia in threat to block agreement on carbon markets, Beijing disappoints western climate diplomats and negotiators
- ‘Brazil’s stance is very strong and it has put up a very defensive approach,’ a Chinese delegate says. ‘It is a headache even for us’
