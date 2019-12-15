Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s Twitter spat with German train service
- Thunberg tweeted a picture of herself on an ‘overcrowded train’, sitting on the floor of a carriage surrounded by suitcases
- Deutsche Bahn responded testily, pointing out that Thunberg had travelled in first class during her journey through Germany
Topic | Climate crisis
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump mocks climate activist Greta Thunberg, asks her to ‘chill’ and go to movies
- The US president slammed Time magazine’s naming of the Swedish teen as 2019 Person of the Year as ‘ridiculous’
- She first hit the headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden’s parliament last year
Topic | Donald Trump
Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP