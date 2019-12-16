Railway workers attend a general assembly to vote for the strikes’ extension, next to the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. Photo: EPA
France’s pensions chief quits as transport strike hits 12th day
- Jean-Paul Delevoye became the target of unions’ ire after admitting that he had failed to disclose a number of payments in a recent asset declaration
- Rail operator SNCF has already warned that unless the strike ends in a few days, it will not have time to get service back to normal by December 25
Topic | France
Railway workers attend a general assembly to vote for the strikes’ extension, next to the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. Photo: EPA
Commuters wait to take a train at Gare du Nord railway station during the strike. Photo: Reuters
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues for tenth day
- The industrial action is designed to get the French government to scrap a pension revamp
Topic | Transport and logistics
Commuters wait to take a train at Gare du Nord railway station during the strike. Photo: Reuters