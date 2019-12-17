Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a press conference at the end of the EU summit in Brussels on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Estonia apologises after minister calls Finland PM Sanna Marin a ‘salesgirl’
- Far-right politician Mart Helme, 70, made disparaging remarks about Marin, 34, and her cabinet on radio talk show, prompting calls for his resignation
- New Finnish PM has been making international headlines after becoming world’s youngest serving government leader
Meet Finland’s new leader Sanna Marin, 34, who’s about to become world’s youngest PM
- She will head coalition with four other parties that are all led by women, three of them in their early 30s
- Marin’s predecessor Antti Rinne stepped down last week amid political turmoil caused by postal workers’ strike
