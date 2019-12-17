Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the world premiere of the film Rush at a central London cinema in September 2013. Photo: Invision via AP
F1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone ‘shaken’ by US$64 million jewel theft from ‘Billionaire Row’ home
- Burglars managed to evade 24-hour teams patrolling area as well as British model’s own security officers
- Culprits entered property via garden and smashed open safes hidden in bedroom
Topic | Britain
Police investigate near the damaged window lattice at the Green Vault at Dresden Castle in November. Photo: dpa
Leads on Dresden jewel heist suggest Arab clan involvement
- Investigators seeking links to theft of 100kg (220lb) gold coin – the Big Maple Leaf – from Berlin museum in 2017
Topic | Germany
