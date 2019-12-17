Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with a hammer and a sign. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Johnson to outlaw Brexit extension beyond 2020, setting up fresh cliff edge for no-deal

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a big majority in last week’s election on a promise to take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January
  • But EU leaders have warned that his December 2020 deadline for subsequent trade negotiations to be complete is highly unlikely to be achieved
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:13pm, 17 Dec, 2019

