Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with a hammer and a sign. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Johnson to outlaw Brexit extension beyond 2020, setting up fresh cliff edge for no-deal
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a big majority in last week’s election on a promise to take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January
- But EU leaders have warned that his December 2020 deadline for subsequent trade negotiations to be complete is highly unlikely to be achieved
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been given a clear mandate since his election victory. Photo: AFP
After Brexit, can Boris Johnson make Britain greater?
- With a decisive election victory under his belt, Boris Johnson has a mandate to push his own brand of UK foreign policy
