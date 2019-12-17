Jens Soering, centre, celebrates with supporters after landing in Frankfurt. Photo: EPA
German double-murderer celebrates homecoming after decades in US jail
- Jens Soering maintains he admitted to the murders of his Canadian girlfriend’s parents in 1986 to spare her from being sentenced to death
- The 53-year-old son of a diplomat was released on parole by officials in the state of Virginia and banned from ever returning to the United States
Topic | Germany
Jens Soering, centre, celebrates with supporters after landing in Frankfurt. Photo: EPA
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s Twitter spat with German train service
- Thunberg tweeted a picture of herself on an ‘overcrowded train’, sitting on the floor of a carriage surrounded by suitcases
- Deutsche Bahn responded testily, pointing out that Thunberg had travelled in first class during her journey through Germany
Topic | Climate crisis
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP