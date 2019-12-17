Jens Soering, centre, celebrates with supporters after landing in Frankfurt. Photo: EPA
German double-murderer celebrates homecoming after decades in US jail

  • Jens Soering maintains he admitted to the murders of his Canadian girlfriend’s parents in 1986 to spare her from being sentenced to death
  • The 53-year-old son of a diplomat was released on parole by officials in the state of Virginia and banned from ever returning to the United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:32pm, 17 Dec, 2019

