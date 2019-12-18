Investigation Commission chairwoman Susanne Reindl-Krauskopf speaks at the presentation of the final report on the accusations against the Vienna State Opera’s ballet academy on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Abuse at top Vienna ballet school: children hit, humiliated and told to smoke to stay slim, probe reveals
- Young dancers at renowned State Opera allegedly scratched till they bled, pulled by hair and addressed by first name and clothing size
- Created in 1771, the academy is one of Europe’s most prestigious and attracts applicants from across the world
Topic | Austria
Investigation Commission chairwoman Susanne Reindl-Krauskopf speaks at the presentation of the final report on the accusations against the Vienna State Opera’s ballet academy on Tuesday. Photo: dpa