A 5,700-year-old type of “chewing gum” made from birch pitch was found during archaeological excavations at Syltholm, southern Denmark. Photo: University of Copenhagen via AFP
Scientists extract human DNA from 5,700-year-old ‘chewing gum’
- Stone Age girl living in what is now Denmark probably had dark hair, dark skin and blue eyes, birch pitch sample reveals
- Researchers say this is first time entire ancient human genome has been extracted from anything other than bones
Topic | Science
A 5,700-year-old type of “chewing gum” made from birch pitch was found during archaeological excavations at Syltholm, southern Denmark. Photo: University of Copenhagen via AFP