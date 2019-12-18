A view of the Mont-Blanc Massif above the Vallee Blanche in the French Alps. Photo: AFP
Russia rubbishes reports of secret spy base in French Alps
- Up to 15 military spies passed through the base in the Haute-Savoie region, close to the Swiss and Italian borders, according to multiple reports
- The Kremlin has denied the allegations, saying it ‘does not have, and never had, any intention of carrying out destabilising operations in Europe’
Topic | France
A view of the Mont-Blanc Massif above the Vallee Blanche in the French Alps. Photo: AFP