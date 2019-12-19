Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his London home on Wednesday for the first full day of the new parliament following the general election. Photo: AFP
After disastrous election, who will replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader?

  • Whether they are centrist or ‘Corbynite’, would-be successors to the veteran British socialist face a tough ideological battle
Topic |   Britain
Updated: 7:20am, 19 Dec, 2019

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London. Photo: Reuters
UK opposition chief Jeremy Corbyn apologises for general election wipeout

  • Corbyn has vowed that he will step aside once Labour completes a period of ‘reflection’ about its mistakes
Topic |   Brexit
Updated: 12:49am, 16 Dec, 2019

