Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his London home on Wednesday for the first full day of the new parliament following the general election. Photo: AFP
After disastrous election, who will replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader?
- Whether they are centrist or ‘Corbynite’, would-be successors to the veteran British socialist face a tough ideological battle
Topic | Britain
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his London home on Wednesday for the first full day of the new parliament following the general election. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London. Photo: Reuters
UK opposition chief Jeremy Corbyn apologises for general election wipeout
- Corbyn has vowed that he will step aside once Labour completes a period of ‘reflection’ about its mistakes
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London. Photo: Reuters