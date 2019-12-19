Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out the case for a second referendum on Scottish independence on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Scotland wants fresh vote on independence – just look at election results, says first minister

  • After a landslide win north of the border in last week’s UK-wide election, Nicola Sturgeon said the case for another referendum was ‘unarguable’
  • Scots voted against independence by 55 per cent in 2014 in what was described as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ vote to determine the country’s future
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Dec, 2019

