Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster. Photo: DPA
Britain’s Johnson puts Brexit top of agenda as queen opens parliament
- The monarch formally opened parliament with plenty of traditional pomp and pageantry in a set-piece speech penned by PM Boris Johnson’s cabinet
- He hopes to use the comfortable majority he gained in this month’s general election to push through an EU exit deal by January 31
Topic | Britain
