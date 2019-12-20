Police estimate the gang had exported around 4.2 tonnes of marijuana since the beginning of 2018. Photo: Reuters
Spain busts Chinese gang using ‘slaves’ to grow marijuana
- Thirty-six Chinese and Vietnamese men freed after being made to work round the clock in warehouses under ‘degrading conditions’
- Officers also freed 13 Chinese women the gang is believed to have forced to work as prostitutes
Topic | Spain
