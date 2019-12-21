British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses MPs at the House of Commons in London on Friday. Photo: PRU via EPA-EFE
UK on track for January 31 Brexit as Boris Johnson’s deal sails through parliament
- Lawmakers vote 358 to 234 to pass second reading of Withdrawal Agreement Bill, paving way for Britain’s speedy departure from European Union
- Final stages of ratification will take place after Christmas, with the lower house of parliament having until January 9 to approve the legislation
Topic | Brexit
