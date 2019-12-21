Actor Daniel Craig portraying fictional British spy James Bond in 2012's ‘Skyfall’. Photo: Columbia Pictures/TNS
Court gives British spies green light to murder, kidnap and torture
- Human rights had asked the court to grant an injunction ending such ‘unlawful conduct’ after a once-secret MI5 policy was revealed last year
- The government argued it would be impossible to gather intelligence or prevent terrorist attacks without allowing some criminality
