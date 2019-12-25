Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with Mass as thousands gather in Bethlehem

  • In her traditional Christmas Day message, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was to describe 2019 as ‘quite bumpy’ after a year of crises in the royal family
  • In France, travellers faced more disruption due to the bitter three-week strike by train drivers fighting government pension reform plans
Topic |   Religion
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:02pm, 25 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE