Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican. Photo: AP
Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with Mass as thousands gather in Bethlehem
- In her traditional Christmas Day message, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was to describe 2019 as ‘quite bumpy’ after a year of crises in the royal family
- In France, travellers faced more disruption due to the bitter three-week strike by train drivers fighting government pension reform plans
