Britain’s Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince George; and Princess Charlotte leave the St Mary Magdalene's church after Christmas service on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s young royals steal show at Christmas service as Prince Andrew lies low

  • Duke of York, amid scandal over friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, attends separate private service with brother Prince Charles
  • Harry and Meghan away in Canada, in what some say is snub to queen and other royals
Updated: 1:07am, 26 Dec, 2019

