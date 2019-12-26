Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her then-husband Ari Behn in 2010. Behn committed suicide on Wednesday. Photo: DPA
Europe

Author Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norwegian princess who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him, commits suicide

  • Norwegian author Ari Behn was previously married to the country’s Princess Maertha Louise
  • Death came on same day Kevin Spacey posted a cryptic video on YouTube
Topic |   Mental health
Agencies

Updated: 12:43pm, 26 Dec, 2019

