Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her then-husband Ari Behn in 2010. Behn committed suicide on Wednesday. Photo: DPA
Author Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norwegian princess who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him, commits suicide
- Norwegian author Ari Behn was previously married to the country’s Princess Maertha Louise
- Death came on same day Kevin Spacey posted a cryptic video on YouTube
Topic | Mental health
Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her then-husband Ari Behn in 2010. Behn committed suicide on Wednesday. Photo: DPA