European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has questioned the feasibility of the 2020 year-end deadline to conclude Brexit trade and other negotiations. Photo: DPA
Brexit trade negotiations may need to be extended, EU chief warns
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is concerned about ‘how little time’ there is to seal trade and other deals by the end of 2020
- She is suggesting an extension of the transition period but British PM Boris Johnson does not want any further delays
Topic | Brexit
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has questioned the feasibility of the 2020 year-end deadline to conclude Brexit trade and other negotiations. Photo: DPA