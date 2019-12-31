Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending a morning church service with members of her family. Photo: AP
Who’s the hardest-working British royal? Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Anne outpaces family with 167 days
- The amount of time senior royals spent working in 2019 may have been affected by this year being a little ‘bumpy’ for the family, as the queen admitted in her televised Christmas Day address to Britain
Topic | Royalty
Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves after attending a morning church service with members of her family. Photo: AP