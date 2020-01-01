A frame grab taken from a hand out video shows a lady (L) grabbing at Pope Francis' hands in Vatican City. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis sorry for slapping woman pilgrim who grabbed him

  • A devotee unexpectedly seized his hand and pulled him towards her as the Pope greeted a crowd of pilgrims in Vatican
  • Francis used his New Year’s Day homily to denounce violence against women, which he compared to profaning God
Topic |   Pope Francis
Reuters
Updated: 10:26pm, 1 Jan, 2020

