A frame grab taken from a hand out video shows a lady (L) grabbing at Pope Francis' hands in Vatican City. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis sorry for slapping woman pilgrim who grabbed him
- A devotee unexpectedly seized his hand and pulled him towards her as the Pope greeted a crowd of pilgrims in Vatican
- Francis used his New Year’s Day homily to denounce violence against women, which he compared to profaning God
Topic | Pope Francis
